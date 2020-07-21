Rising Cases in Long-term Care Facilities Are Cause for Concern

NOTES: Some states that report long-term care case data were excluded from this analysis because of inconsistent reporting (e.g. data comes from inconsistently available media reports), changes in reporting (e.g. the addition of staff cases), or the inability to identify new cases over the course of 2 weeks. States were categorized as a hotspot based on its categorization on the end date of its range. Long-term care case data, statewide case data, and hotspot data is from State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus. Data can be accessed here – https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/state-data-and-policy-actions-to-address-coronavirus/.