Rising Cases in Long-term Care Facilities Are Cause for Concern

Priya Chidambaram
Published: Jul 21, 2020

Table 1: Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Long-term Care Facilities and Statewide Over 14-Day Time Period
Time Period Beginning Date Time Period Ending Date Increase in Long-term Care Cases Increase in State Cases Categorized as
a Hotspot as
of Time Period
Ending Date?
TOTAL (35 states) 11% 42% Yes (23 states),
No (12 states)
Alabama 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 21% 53% Yes
Arkansas 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 37% 47% Yes
California 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 23% 47% Yes
Colorado 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 3% 12% Yes
Connecticut 6/17/2020 7/2/2020 3% 3% No
Delaware 6/19/2020 7/3/2020 3% 14% Yes
District of Columbia 6/23/2020 7/9/2020 2% 6% No
Florida 6/24/2020 7/7/2020 51% 96% Yes
Georgia 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 15% 50% Yes
Idaho 6/19/2020 7/2/2020 35% 70% Yes
Illinois 6/19/2020 7/3/2020 7% 7% No
Indiana 6/23/2020 7/8/2020 8% 14% Yes
Kansas 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 12% 34% Yes
Kentucky 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 24% 27% Yes
Louisiana 6/22/2020 7/6/2020 25% 32% Yes
Maryland 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 4% 8% No
Massachusetts 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 1% 3% No
Michigan 6/23/2020 7/8/2020 3% 9% No
Minnesota 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 4% 19% Yes
Mississippi 6/22/2020 7/8/2020 23% 47% Yes
Nevada 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 8% 84% Yes
New Jersey 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 2% 2% No
North Carolina 6/21/2020 7/7/2020 14% 48% No
Ohio 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 13% 29% Yes
Oklahoma 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 10% 61% No
Oregon 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 24% 45% Yes
Pennsylvania 6/23/2020 7/10/2020 5% 13% Yes
Rhode Island 6/19/2020 7/3/2020 3% 4% No
South Carolina 6/23/2020 7/7/2020 23% 78% Yes
Tennessee 6/24/2020 7/10/2020 3% 60% Yes
Texas 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 47% 89% Yes
Utah 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 34% 62% No
Vermont 6/24/2020 7/8/2020 4% 6% No
Virginia 6/25/2020 7/10/2020 7% 15% Yes
Wisconsin 6/24/2020 7/9/2020 5% 32% Yes
NOTES: Some states that report long-term care case data were excluded from this analysis because of inconsistent reporting (e.g. data comes from inconsistently available media reports), changes in reporting (e.g. the addition of staff cases), or the inability to identify new cases over the course of 2 weeks. States were categorized as a hotspot based on its categorization on the end date of its range. Long-term care case data, statewide case data, and hotspot data is from State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus. Data can be accessed here – https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/state-data-and-policy-actions-to-address-coronavirus/.
