Data Note: Requirements for Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in Response to COVID-19 Vary Across States

NOTE: PPE is personal protective equipment. 1PPE recommended for use with symptomatic residents. 2Recommend self-assessment. 3PPE required for confirmed/suspected cases. 4PPE recommended when case identified.

SOURCE: KFF analysis of state and DC long-term care facility guidance related to COVID-19; detailed methods available in KFF brief, “Requirements for Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in Response to COVID-19 Vary Across States”