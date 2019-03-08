New Title X Regulations: Implications for Women and Family Planning Providers

Key Takeaways The Trump Administration’s new final regulations for the federal Title X family planning program make significant changes to the program and will: Block the availability of federal funds to family planning providers that also offer abortion services with other funds; Prohibit sites that participate in Title X from referring pregnant clients to abortion providers; Eliminate current requirements for Title X sites to provide non-directive pregnancy options counseling that includes information about prenatal care/delivery, adoption, and abortion; Prioritize providers that offer comprehensive primary health care services over those that specialize in reproductive health services; and Encourage participation by “non-traditional” organizations such as those that only offer one method of family planning, such as fertility awareness-based methods.

Sites that do not offer abortion services may still qualify for Title X funds, but may not participate in the program because of concerns about clinical standards of care, medical liability, and burdensome administrative requirements.

If implemented, the changes to Title X will shrink the network of participating providers and could reduce the scope of services offered to low-income and uninsured people that rely on Title X-funded clinics for their family planning care.

The attorneys general from 23 states, major family planning organizations and the American Medical Association have filed legal challenges in federal court to block the implementation of the regulations, claiming the new rules violate the Constitution and federal law. The courts will likely make a decision on whether to stay the implementation before May 3rd, when some of the provisions of the regulation are scheduled to take effect.

Introduction

On March 4, 2019, the Trump Administration published new final regulations that restores Reagan-era restrictions regarding abortion and Title X. The primary goal of these regulations is to block the availability of federal funds to family planning providers, such as Planned Parenthood, that also offer abortion services with non-Title X funds and to prohibit sites that receive Title X funds from referring pregnant patients to other providers for abortion services. These regulations, if implemented will significantly shrink the network of clinics available to provide family planning services under Title X and weaken the scope of family planning services offered to low-income and uninsured women in many parts of the country. Without Title X funds, which on average make up 19% of the revenue of participating family planning clinics, some clinics may close, while other clinics will need to reduce staff and service hours and cut professional development and training, which could reduce access to time-sensitive reproductive health care services.

Key Facts–Title X Federal Family Planning Program Title X, enacted in 1970, is the only federal program specifically dedicated to supporting the delivery of family planning care. Administered by the HHS Office of Population Affairs (OPA), and funded at $286.5 million for Fiscal Year 2018, the program serves over 4 million low-income, uninsured, and underserved clients.

In 2017, nearly 4,000 clinics nationwide relied on Title X funding to help serve 4 million people. The sites include specialized family planning clinics such as Planned Parenthood centers, community health centers, state health departments, as well as school-based, faith-based, and other nonprofit organizations.

Title X grants made up about 19% of revenue for family planning services for participating clinics in 2017, providing funds to not only cover the direct costs of family planning services, but also pay for general operating costs such as staff salaries, staff training, rent, and health information technology.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) maintains that banning Title X sites from referring for abortion services and requiring Title X sites to have complete physical and financial separation are necessary. They state that the prior regulations violate the Title X statute, which prohibits the inclusion of abortion as a family planning service. HHS also argues that requiring Title X projects to provide abortion referrals and nondirective pregnancy options counseling ­is inconsistent with federal conscience laws such as the Church, Coats-Snowe, and Weldon Amendments.

These new regulations comes in the midst of a funding cycle for grantees set to end March 31, 2019. Applicants have already applied for new grants expected to start on April 1, 2019 under the prior regulations, and those selected for funding will now need to decide whether they will comply with the new regulations or withdraw from the program. The regulations have been legally challenged by 23 states, a number of family planning organizations and state officials, and the American Medical Association on the basis of constitutional and statutory claims. This brief reviews the Trump Administration’s new final Title X family planning regulations, compares them to the current program rules and discusses the implications of these changes for low-income women seeking family planning services and the providers that have been serving them with Title X support.

Background

For low-income women, publically funded clinics are an important source of family planning services. These critical services help women avoid unintended, mistimed or unwanted pregnancies as well as give them access to critical preventive care and STI screening and treatment. One in three low-income women reported that they obtained birth control from a publically-funded clinic, such as Planned Parenthood or another health center or public health clinic. In 2017, over 4 million individuals obtained family planning services at a Title X funded site. The majority of the clients (67%) had family incomes at or below the poverty level, 38% were covered by Medicaid or another public program, and nearly half (42%) were uninsured (Figure 1). Two thirds were women and men of color.

The statute governing Title X requires program funds to serve low-income populations at low or no cost, provide clients with a broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods and services, and ensure that the services are voluntary. It also stipulates that funds may only go to entities where “abortion is not a method of family planning.” Regulations that have been in effect interpret this provision to mean that Title X projects are prohibited from using Title X funds to pay for abortions and must keep any abortion-related activities financially separate from their Title X activities. Title X projects are required to provide nondirective options counseling to pregnant people on prenatal care and delivery, infant or foster care, adoption, and abortion. Pregnant people desiring an abortion must be provided with a referral if asked, but the provider cannot promote abortion, schedule an appointment, negotiate rates, or arrange transportation for people desiring abortions.

New Regulations

On March 4, 2019, new final regulations for Title X grants were published in the Federal Register, with a phased-in implementation period that commences on May 3, 2019. The regulations make many changes to the requirements for Title X projects that will significantly reshape the program and provider network available to low-income people through Title X. Specifically, the regulations:

Prohibit federal Title X funds from going to any family planning site that also provides abortion services. The Title X statute specifies that no federal funds appropriated under the program “shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.” HHS has changed its interpretation of this provision over time, but throughout most of the history of the program, the ban has generally been understood to mean that Title X funds cannot be used to pay for or support abortion, as is the policy under the current regulations (Appendix).

The final regulation requires that Title X funded activities have full physical and financial separation from abortion-related activities. In addition to separate accounting (as has been the requirement prior to the new regulations), providers must have separate electronic and paper health records, separate treatment, consultation, examination and waiting rooms, office entrances and exits, workstations, signs, phone numbers, email addresses, educational services, websites, and staff. This new requirement essentially disqualifies any provider from receiving Title X funds if they also offer abortions. It also prohibits Title X projects from using Title X funds to participate in a variety of “activities that encourage abortion” including lobbying, attending an event during which they engage in lobbying, or paying dues to a group that uses the funds for lobbying or supporting a candidate for office.

The proposed regulations are nearly identical to regulations issued under President Reagan ( Appendix ), which were legally challenged by Title X projects and providers, and were ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court in Rust v. Sullivan in 1991 ( Box 1 ). However, the Reagan era regulations were never fully implemented as President Clinton issued an executive order to suspend the regulations and then issued new regulations that were in place until the new regulations were published on March 4, 2019.



