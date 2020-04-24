KFF Health Tracking Poll - Late April 2020: Coronavirus, Social Distancing, and Contact Tracing

Key Findings:

The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds just over half of the February workforce (35% of all adults) say they either have lost their job (26%), had hours reduced (21%), taken a pay cut (13%) or been furloughed (7%) as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. This includes three-fourths (76%) of those who were employed part-time, and about two-thirds of hourly or contract workers (68%), and workers from lower-income households (65% of those earning less than $40,000 annually).

Four in ten (42%) of all adults say that either they or their spouse or partner experienced a job loss or a cut in salary or hours due to the coronavirus. Among this group, most say the loss of income is either a “major problem” (41%) or “minor problem” (32%) for their household. The loss of income is a bigger problem for those in lower-income households with most of those earning less than $40,000 annually (58%) saying the loss of income is a “major problem” for their household.

Overall, three in ten adults (29%) say they have fallen behind in paying bills or had problems affording household expenses like food or health insurance coverage since February due to the coronavirus outbreak. This rises to about four in ten among younger adults ages 18-29, those with household incomes of $40,000 or less annually, and Hispanic adults. More than half (56%) of Black adults say they have had problems paying these bills in the last two months specifically because of coronavirus. Nearly half (46%) of those who had an income loss due to coronavirus say they have had difficulty paying bills or affording household expenses since the outbreak.

Many of the potential impacts of the loss of a job have not yet been fully realized by those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Most say they have not yet applied for unemployment benefits (69%), and that they think that they will get their previous job or salary back within six months (83%). Less than half of those who lost their job or were laid off say their former place of employment is still open for business (39%) while most say it is closed temporarily (56%). Only 2% say their former place of employment has closed permanently.

Over half of U.S. adults (56%) report that worry or stress related to the coronavirus outbreak has caused them to experience at least one negative effect on their mental health and wellbeing, such as problems with sleeping or eating, increased alcohol use, or worsening chronic conditions. Stress and worry around the coronavirus also seems to be affecting larger shares of frontline health care workers and their families (64%) as well as those who experienced an income loss (65%).

The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on U.S. Families

Many U.S. adults say they have had difficulty paying household expenses because of the coronavirus outbreak. About one in five say they have fallen behind in paying credit card or other bills (21%), while one in seven have had problems paying their utilities (16%), fallen behind in paying their rent or mortgage (15%), or had problems paying for food (14%) as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. An additional one in ten say they have had problems affording their health coverage (7%) or their prescription medications (5%).

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus and the closing of non-essential businesses across the U.S., the February 2020 KFF Health Tracking Poll found about half of adults (52%) said they could pay a $500 unexpected bill in full at the time of service. Now, 2 months later, the share who say they could pay this bill in full at time of service is down 6 percentage points to 46%, with one in five (21%) now saying they would not be able to pay the bill at all and 28% saying they would put it on a credit card and pay it off over time or borrow money to cover the costs. Additionally, the share who say they wouldn’t be able to pay the bill at all has increased 6 percentage points over the past two months.

Large Shares Report Loss of Job or Wages

The U.S. Labor Department reported on April 23rd that more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past four weeks, marking the greatest increase in unemployment in this century.1 The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds just over half (55%) adults who were employed as of February 1, 2020 (63% of total) say they either have lost their job (26%), had hours reduced (21%), taken a pay cut (13%) or been furloughed (7%) as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. This equates to more than one-third (35%) of all U.S. adults who say they have lost their jobs or had a reduction in hours or pay as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Three-fourths (76%) of those who were employed part-time as of February 1st report either having their hours reduced, a pay cut, or a job loss because of the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 52% of those were employed full-time. Twice as many hourly or contract workers report loss of a job or income related to coronavirus compared to salaried workers (68% vs. 30%). Workers from lower-income households are also more likely to report having an employment-related loss due to coronavirus compared to households earning $90,000 or more annually.