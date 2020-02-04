Key State Policy Choices About Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services
Appendix Table 1: State Adoption of Medicaid HCBS by Authority, FY 2018
Appendix Table 2: State Policy Choices About Medicaid Home Health State Plan Benefits, FY 2018
Appendix Table 3: State Policy Choices About Medicaid Personal Care State Plan Benefits, FY 2018
Appendix Table 4: Section 1915 (i) State Plan Services by State and Target Population, FY 2018
Appendix Table 5: Section 1915 (c) HCBS Waivers by Target Population, FY 2018
Appendix Table 6: Section 1115 HCBS Waivers by Target Population, FY 2018
Appendix Table 7: State Financial Eligibility Criteria for Medicaid HCBS Waivers by Target Population, FY 2018
Appendix Table 8: State HCBS Waiver Self-Direction and Provider Policy Choices, FY 2018
Appendix Table 9: Medicaid HCBS Waiver Waiting List Enrollment, by Target Population and by State, FY 2018
Appendix Table 10: Medicaid HCBS Waiver Waiting List Enrollment Change, FY 2017 to FY 2018
Appendix Table 11: Average Wait Time by Population for Medicaid HCBS Waivers with Waiting Lists, FY 2018
Appendix Table 12: State HCBS Waiver Utilization Control, Quality Measure, and Ombuds Policy Choices, FY 2018
Appendix Table 13: State Capitated MLTSS Policy Choices, FY 2018
Appendix Table 14: State Policy Choices About Electronic Visit Verification, FY 2018
Appendix Table 15: State Policy Choices About HCBS Settings Rule, FY 2018
Appendix Table 16: State Policy Choices About Direct Care Worker Minimum Wage and Overtime, FY 2018
|State
|State Plan Services
|Waivers
|Home health
|Personal care
|Community First Choice
|Section 1915 (i)
|Section 1915 (c)
|Section 1115*
|Alabama
|X
|X
|Alaska
|X
|X
|X
|Arizona
|X
|X
|Arkansas
|X
|X
|^
|X
|California
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Colorado
|X
|X
|X
|Connecticut
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X
|X
|X
|X
|DC
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Florida
|X
|X
|X
|Georgia
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|X
|X
|X
|Idaho
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Illinois
|X
|X
|Indiana
|X
|X
|X
|Iowa
|X
|X
|X
|Kansas
|X
|X**
|X
|Kentucky
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|X
|X
|X
|Maine
|X
|X
|X
|Maryland
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|X
|X
|X
|Michigan
|X
|X
|^
|X
|Minnesota
|X
|X
|X
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|X
|Missouri
|X
|X
|X
|Montana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|X
|Nevada
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Hampshire
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Mexico
|X
|X**
|X
|X
|New York
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|X
|X
|X
|North Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|Ohio
|X
|X
|X
|Oklahoma
|X
|X
|X
|Oregon
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|X
|X
|X
|South Carolina
|X
|X
|South Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Utah
|X
|X
|X
|Vermont
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|X
|X
|Washington
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|West Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|Wyoming
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|51 states
|34 states
|8 states
|11 states
|48 states
|12 states
|NOTES: *Includes states with § 1115 waivers without any accompanying § 1915 (c) waivers. **KS and NM deliver personal care state plan services through their Section 1115 capitated managed care waivers and do not separately report on state plan personal care enrollment, spending, or program policies. ^AR began covering § 1915 (i) services in March 2019, and MI began covering § 1915 (i) services in Oct. 2018.
|State
|Optional Therapy Services^
|Assistance with Household Activities
|Self-Direction
|Utilization Controls
|
Provider Reimbursement Rates
(per visit, unless noted as per hour)
|Copay
|Cost Cap
|Hour Cap
|Agency
|Registered Nurse
|Home Health Aide
|Alabama
|X
|X
|$27.00
|$27.00
|$27.00
|Alaska
|X
|X
|$269.54
|Arizona
|X
|X
|X
|$124.74
|$105.69
|$46.81
|Arkansas
|X
|$145.02
|$66.63
|California
|X
|X
|X
|$1/visit
|$74.86
|$45.75
|Colorado
|X
|X
|$144.54
|$ 146.92
|$148.12
|Connecticut
|X
|X*
|$95.20
|$ 6.16
|Delaware
|X
|X*
|NR
|DC
|X
|X
|$60.00
|$90.00
|$20.20/hr
|Florida
|X
|X
|$2/day
|$31.04
|$17.46
|Georgia
|X
|X
|$3/visit
|$61.32
|$61.32
|$61.32
|Hawaii
|X
|$124.00
|Idaho
|X
|X*
|$167.96
|$58.91
|Illinois
|X
|$72.00
|$72.00
|$72.00
|Indiana
|X
|$ 231.00
|Iowa
|X
|X*
|$130.17
|$121.33
|$54.94
|Kansas
|X
|$3/visit**
|$50.00
|$80.00
|$40.50
|Kentucky
|X
|$3/visit
|$69.47
|$87.15
|$34.13
|Louisiana
|X
|$147.20
|Maine
|X
|X
|$3/day
|NR
|Maryland
|X
|$115.46
|$121.97
|$60.59
|Massachusetts
|X
|$89.21
|$89.12/hr
|$24.40/hr
|Michigan
|X
|X*
|$80.98
|$51.72
|Minnesota
|X
|X
|$75.02
|$57.57
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|$3/visit
|$114.87
|$ 106.14
|$45.50
|Missouri
|X
|X*
|$78.32
|$78.32
|$78.32
|Montana
|X
|X*
|$4/visit
|$76.41
|$76.41
|$34.12
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|X
|$36.57/hr
|$22.72/hr
|Nevada
|X
|$68.88/hr
|$32.85/hr
|New Hampshire
|X
|$87.36/hr
|$23.56/hr
|New Jersey
|X
|X
|X*
|$42.96
|$50.36
|$39.31
|New Mexico
|X
|X
|$133.18
|$151.05
|$ 111.82
|New York
|X
|X
|NR
|North Carolina
|X
|X
|$99.86
|$101.08
|$44.82
|North Dakota
|X
|$118.00
|$35.00
|$16.00
|Ohio
|X
|X*
|$47.40
|$23.57
|Oklahoma
|X*
|$182.25
|Oregon
|X
|X
|X
|$ 193.63
|$53.59
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X*
|$93.99
|Rhode Island
|X
|X
|X
|$67.18
|$67.18
|$22.26
|South Carolina
|X
|X*
|$3.30/visit
|$98.71
|$93.69
|$43.17
|South Dakota
|X
|$59.60
|$27.80
|Tennessee
|X
|X*
|NR
|Texas
|X
|$3.14
|$54.99
|$46.09
|Utah
|X
|NR
|Vermont
|X
|X
|$111.70
|$50.60/hr
|Virginia
|X
|X
|$3/visit
|$180.02
|$73.90
|Washington
|X
|X
|$95.45
|$63.50
|$55.32
|West Virginia
|X
|X
|NR
|Wisconsin
|X
|$85.54
|$85.54
|$40.31
|Wyoming
|X
|X
|X
|$87.75
|$45.50
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|50 states
|11 states
|3 states
|3 states
|25 states
|10 states
|$102.85 average pay rate
|$89.89 average pay rate
|$46.80 average pay rate
|NOTES: Blank cell indicates state does not elect policy option. NR indicates state did not respond to question. ^Optional therapy services include physical, occupational, and/or speech therapy. *State allows exceptions to hourly service cap. **KS’s $3 copay per skilled nursing visit only applies to fee-for-service enrollees (about 2% of the population) and not to capitated managed care enrollees. SOURCE: KFF Medicaid State Plan Home Health Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Service Site, Besides Home
|Self-Dir.
|Provider Type
|Utilization Controls
|Provider Reimb. Rate
(per hr.)
|Work
|Other Comm. Setting
|Agency
|Indep.
|Cost Cap
|Hour Cap
|Agency
|Provider
|Alaska
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X*
|$24.40
|Arkansas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$18.00
|California
|X
|X
|X*
|X
|$11.25
|Colorado
|X
|X
|X
|`
|$60.66
|$60.66
|DC
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$20.08
|$13.84
|Florida
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$15.00
|$15.00
|Idaho
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$15.76
|Kansas
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Louisiana
|X
|X
|X*
|X
|$11.40
|Maine
|X
|X
|X
|$20.12
|Maryland
|X
|X
|X
|$16.99
|Massachusetts
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$15.00
|Michigan
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$14.50
|$9.25
|Minnesota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X*
|X
|$17.40
|Missouri
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$18.12
|$15.76
|Montana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$19.44
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$9.20
|$9.20
|Nevada
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$17.00
|$17.00
|New Hampshire
|X
|X
|X
|NR
|NR
|New Jersey
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$15.00
|$15.00
|New Mexico
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|New York
|X
|X
|X
|X
|NR
|NR
|North Carolina
|X
|X
|$15.60
|North Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$27.96
|$20.36
|Oklahoma
|X
|X
|X
|X
|NR
|NR
|Oregon
|X
|X*
|X
|$24.61
|$14.65
|Rhode Island
|X
|X
|X
|NR
|NR
|South Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$25.24
|Texas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$12.44
|$12.44
|Utah
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$19.08
|$11.64
|Vermont
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|N/A
|N/A
|Washington
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$26.86
|$17.91
|West Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|$16.00
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|$16.72
|TOTAL
(34 states):
|25 states
|23 states
|20 states
|29 states
|16 states
|2 states
|20 states
|$19.90 aver.
|$17.26 aver.
|No Personal Care Program (17 states)
|Alabama
|Arizona
|Connecticut
|Delaware
|Georgia
|Hawaii
|Illinois
|Indiana
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|Mississippi
|Ohio
|Pennsylvania
|South Carolina
|Tennessee
|Virginia
|Wyoming
|NOTES: NR = no response. Blank cell = state does not elect policy option. N/A = VT’s program is entirely self-directed, with enrollees setting payment rates, subject to a state-established minimum. *State allows legally responsible relative to be paid provider.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid State Plan Personal Care Program Survey, FY 2018.
|Target Population
|Service Category
|Case Management
|Home-based Services
|Day Services
|Nursing/
Therapy Services
|Round-the-Clock Services
|Supported Employment
|Other Mental/
Behavioral Health Services
|Equipment/
Technology/
Modifications
|I/DD
(4 states)
|2 states
(DE, MS)
|3 states
(CA, DE, ID^)
|3 states
(CA, ID^, MS)
|1 state
(CA)
|1 state
(CA)
|3 states
(CA, DE, MS)
|2 states
(CA, ID^)
|2 states
(CA, DE)
|Seniors and/or Physical Disabilities
(2 of 3 states responding*)
|2 states
(CT, NV)
|2 states
(CT, NV)
|2 states
(CT, NV)
|1 state
(NV)
|2 states
(CT, NV)
|1 state
(NV)
|1 state
(NV)
|1 state
(CT)
|Mental Illness
(4 states)
|3 states
(IN^, IA, TX)
|3 states
(IN^, IA, ,TX)
|2 states
(IN^, IA)
|2 states
(IN^, TX)
|1 state
(IA)
|2 states
(IA, TX)
|3 states
(IN^, OH, TX)
|1 state
(TX)
|TOTAL
(10 of 11 states responding*):
|7 states
|8 states
|7 states
|4 states
|4 states
|6 states
|6 states
|4 states
|NOTES: Section 1915 (i) states include CA, CT, DE, DC, IA, ID, IN, OH, MS, NV, and TX. *DC did not respond to this survey question. ^ID and IN benefit packages vary by sub-population.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Total Number of Waivers
|Population Served
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors &
Adults
with
Physical
Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|Alabama
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Alaska
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Arkansas
|4
|X
|X
|California
|7
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Colorado
|11
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Connecticut
|11
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|1
|X
|DC
|2
|X
|X
|Florida
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Georgia
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|1
|X
|Idaho
|4
|X
|X
|Illinois
|9
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Indiana
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Iowa
|7
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kansas
|7
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kentucky
|6
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|7
|X
|X
|X
|Maine
|5
|X
|X
|X
|Maryland
|6
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|10
|X
|X
|X
|Michigan
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Minnesota
|5
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Mississippi
|5
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Missouri
|9
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Montana
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Nebraska
|5
|X
|X
|X
|Nevada
|3
|X
|X
|X
|New Hampshire
|4
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|1
|X
|New Mexico
|3
|X
|New York
|9
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|3
|X
|X
|X
|North Dakota
|6
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Ohio
|7
|X
|X
|X
|Oklahoma
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Oregon
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|10
|X
|X
|X
|X
|South Carolina
|7
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|South Dakota
|4
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|3
|X
|Texas
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Utah
|8
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|5
|X
|X
|Washington
|8
|X
|X
|X
|West Virginia
|3
|X
|X
|X
|Wisconsin
|6
|X
|X
|Wyoming
|5
|X
|X
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(48 states):
|265 waivers
|48 states
|8 states
|37 states
|16 states
|18 states
|5 states
|11 states
|21 states
|No Section 1915 (c) Waivers (3 states)
|Arizona
|Rhode Island
|Vermont
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. States may offer more than one Section 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Other states may serve these populations through Section 1115 waivers.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Total Number of Waivers
|Population Served
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|
Med. Fragile/
Tech Dep.
Children
|
HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|
TBI/SCI
|
TBI/SCI
|Arizona
|1
|X
|X
|X
|California
|1
|X
|X
|Delaware
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|1
|X
|X
|New Mexico
|1
|X
|X
|New York
|1
|X
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|1
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|1
|X
|X
|Vermont
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Washington
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|
TOTAL
(12 states):
|12 states
|5 states
|12 states
|12 states
|2 states
|3 states
|3 states
|4 states
|4 states
|No Stand-Alone Section 1115 HCBS Waivers (39 states)
|Alabama
|Alaska
|Arkansas
|Colorado
|Connecticut
|DC
|Florida
|Georgia
|Idaho
|Illinois
|Indiana
|Iowa
|Kansas**
|Kentucky
|Louisiana
|Maine
|Maryland
|Massachusetts
|Michigan*
|Minnesota
|Mississippi
|Missouri
|Montana
|Nebraska
|Nevada
|New Hampshire
|North Carolina**
|North Dakota
|Ohio
|Oklahoma
|Oregon
|Pennsylvania
|South Carolina
|South Dakota
|Utah
|Virginia
|West Virginia
|Wisconsin
|Wyoming
|
NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Other states serve these populations through Section 1915 (c) waivers. *MI has a § 1115 waiver for behavioral health services approved in April 2019. **KS and NC have joint § 1115/1915 (c) waivers.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults
with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with
Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/
Tech Dep.Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|Alabama
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Alaska
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Arizona
|300%
|300%
|Arkansas
|300%
|300%
|California
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Colorado
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Connecticut
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Delaware
|250%
|250%
|250%
|250%
|250%
|250%
|250%
|DC
|300%
|300%
|Florida
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Georgia
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Hawaii
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|Idaho
|300%
|300%
|Illinois
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|Indiana
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Iowa
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Kansas
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Kentucky
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Louisiana
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Maine
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Maryland
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Massachusetts
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Michigan
|100% FPL
|300%
|300%
|Minnesota
|100% FPL
|300%
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|Mississippi
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Missouri
|300%
|170%
|300%
|300%
|Montana
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Nebraska
|100%
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|Nevada
|300%
|300%
|300%
|New Hampshire
|300%
|300%
|300%
|New Jersey
|300%
|300%
|New Mexico
|300%
|300%
|300%
|New York
|300% FPL
|84% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|North Carolina
|100% FPL
|100%
|100%
|North Dakota
|83% FPL
|83% FPL
|83% FPL
|83% FPL
|Ohio
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Oklahoma
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Oregon
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Pennsylvania
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Rhode Island
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|South Carolina
|100% FPL
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|South Dakota
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Tennessee
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Texas
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Utah
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|300%
|300%
|100% FPL
|100% FPL
|Vermont
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Virginia
|300%
|300%
|Washington
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|West Virginia
|300%
|300%
|300%
|Wisconsin
|300%
|300%
|Wyoming
|300%
|300%
|300%
|300%
|NOTES: Eligibility Limit as a % of SSI, unless otherwise noted. I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Data include § 1915 (c) and § 1115 waivers. States may offer more than one § 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. Blank cell indicates state does not cover that population.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|State
|Self-Direction Allowed
|Scope of Self-Direction
|Direct Care Provider Types
|Select/Dismiss Worker
|Set Worker Schedule
|Set Worker Pay
|Allocate Service Budget
|Agency
|Indep. Providers
|Legally Responsible Relative
|Alabama
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Alaska
|X
|X
|X
|Arizona
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Arkansas
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|California
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Colorado
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Connecticut
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|DC
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Florida
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Georgia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Idaho
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Illinois
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Indiana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Iowa
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kansas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kentucky
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Maine
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Maryland
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Michigan
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Minnesota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Missouri
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Montana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Nevada
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Hampshire
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Mexico
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New York
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Ohio
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Oklahoma
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Oregon
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|South Carolina
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|South Dakota
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Utah
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Vermont
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Washington
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|West Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Wyoming
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|50 states
|50 states
|50 states
|39 states
|33 states
|51 states
|49 states
|30 states
|NOTES: HCBS waivers include § 1915 (c) and § 1115. Some states may apply different self-direction policies to agency-employed vs. independent providers. *AR does not offer self-direction as a waiver service, but waiver enrollees can self-direct attendant services provided under a waiver through § 1915 (j) authority.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Waiting List Enrollment by Target Population
|Total Waiting List Enrollment:
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep. Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|Alabama
|2,500
|5,080
|213
|7,793
|Alaska
|906
|0
|0
|906
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|2,869
|234
|3,103
|California*
|0
|1,539
|3,295
|3,600
|0
|76
|8,510
|Colorado
|2,800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2,800
|Connecticut
|1,865
|0
|1,600
|280
|65
|74
|3,884
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DC*
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|21,864
|49,798*
|0
|71,662
|Georgia
|5,939
|820
|0
|6,759
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois*
|19,354
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19,354
|Indiana
|1,495
|0
|19
|1,514
|Iowa
|1,802
|2,860
|0
|688
|1,224
|6,574
|Kansas
|3,673
|0
|1,557
|0
|0
|0
|5,230
|Kentucky
|9,055
|0
|0
|139
|9,194
|Louisiana
|27,509*
|36,743
|666
|64,918
|Maine
|1,515*
|0
|0
|1,515
|Maryland
|10,709
|20,500
|158
|0
|31,367
|Massachusetts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|3,021
|0
|3,021
|Minnesota
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mississippi
|1,794
|10,224
|1,411
|81
|13,510
|Missouri
|0
|0
|100
|0
|100
|Montana
|1,810
|233
|79
|2,122
|Nebraska
|1,627
|0
|0
|1,627
|Nevada
|378
|566
|215
|1,159
|New Hampshire
|105
|0
|0
|105
|New Jersey
|NR
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|5,030
|15,325
|20,355
|New York
|0
|NR
|0
|unknown
|NR
|unknown
|North Carolina
|11,000
|3,397
|0
|14,397
|North Dakota
|17
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Ohio*
|68,644
|0
|0
|68,644
|Oklahoma
|7,672
|0
|0
|7,672
|Oregon
|39
|0
|143
|182
|Pennsylvania
|16,532
|0
|0
|0
|16,532
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|11,292
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11,292
|South Dakota*
|350
|0
|0
|350
|Tennessee
|7,263
|0
|7,263
|Texas
|323,434
|35,224
|26,550
|0
|385,208
|Utah
|2,857
|253
|0
|35
|82
|108
|3,335
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|13,215
|0
|13,215
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|1,200
|30
|6
|1,236
|Wisconsin
|1,516
|1,635
|3,151
|Wyoming
|279
|0
|0
|0
|279
|TOTAL:
|589,940
|2,358
|185,774
|11,376
|27,213
|76
|1,498
|1,651
|819,886
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Data include § 1915 (c) and § 1115 HCBS waivers. States may offer more than one § 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. NR indicates state did not respond to question. Blank cell indicates state does not have a waiver serving this population. *CA data include § 1915 (c) waivers only; CA did not report waiver waiting list enrollment for its § 1115 waiver for seniors and adults with physical disabilities. Data are for FY 2018 with the exception of DC, FL (seniors/physical disabilities only), IL, LA (I/DD only), ME (I/DD only), OH, and SD where FY 2017 data are reported.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|FY 2017
|FY 2018
|Percent Change
|Alabama
|4,194
|7,793
|86%
|Alaska
|629
|906
|44%
|Arizona
|0
|0
|N/A
|Arkansas
|2,834
|3,103
|9%
|California
|7,683**
|8,510
|11%
|Colorado
|3,115
|2,800
|-10%
|Connecticut
|5,001
|3,884
|-22%
|Delaware
|0
|0
|N/A
|DC
|0
|0*
|N/A
|Florida
|71,016
|71,662*
|1%
|Georgia
|7,810
|6,759
|-13%
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|N/A
|Idaho
|0
|0
|N/A
|Illinois
|19,354
|19,354*
|N/A
|Indiana
|1,404
|1,514
|8%
|Iowa
|8,004
|6,574
|-18%
|Kansas
|4,484
|5,230
|17%
|Kentucky
|6,091
|9,194
|51%
|Louisiana
|65,989
|64,918*
|-2%
|Maine
|1,515
|1,515*
|N/A
|Maryland
|35,143
|31,367
|-11%
|Massachusetts
|0
|0
|N/A
|Michigan
|3,223
|3,021
|-6%
|Minnesota
|237
|31
|-87%
|Mississippi
|13,465
|13,510
|0%
|Missouri
|0
|100
|N/A
|Montana
|2,156
|2,122
|-2%
|Nebraska
|3,142
|1,627
|-48%
|Nevada
|1,173
|1,159
|-1%
|New Hampshire
|105
|105
|0%
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|N/A
|New Mexico
|17,862
|20,355
|14%
|New York
|unknown
|unknown
|N/A
|North Carolina
|14,487
|14,397
|-1%
|North Dakota
|11
|17
|55%
|Ohio
|68,644
|68,644*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|7,701
|7,672
|0%
|Oregon
|110
|182
|65%
|Pennsylvania
|9,504
|16,532
|74%
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|N/A
|South Carolina
|10,409
|11,292
|8%
|South Dakota
|350
|350*
|N/A
|Tennessee
|7,428
|7,263
|-2%
|Texas
|281,381
|385,208
|37%
|Utah
|2,974
|3,335
|12%
|Vermont
|0
|0
|N/A
|Virginia
|12,266
|13,215
|8%
|Washington
|0
|0
|N/A
|West Virginia
|2,092
|1,236
|-41%
|Wisconsin
|4,198
|3,151
|-25%
|Wyoming
|194
|279
|44%
|TOTAL:
|707,378
|819,886
|16%
|
NOTES: Data include § 1915 (c) and § 1115 HCBS waivers. States with zero waitlist or unknown waitlist in FY 2017, and states that report full FY 2017 data in FY 2018 column are noted with N/A in percent change column. *FY 2017 data is used for DC, FL (seniors/physical disabilities only), IL, LA (I/DD only), ME (I/DD only), OH, and SD. **CA data include § 1915 (c) waivers only.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Program Survey, FY 2017 and FY 2018.
|Target Population:
|I/DD
|Seniors
|Seniors & Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Adults with Physical Disabilities
|Med. Fragile/Tech Dep.Children
|HIV/AIDS
|Mental Health
|TBI/SCI
|All Populations
|Average Number of Months Waiting:
|71
|28
|35
|25
|29
|1
|8
|27
|39
|NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Data include § 1915 (c) and § 1115 waivers. *Of the 41 states reporting one or more waivers with a waiting list in 2018, 30 states reported average wait time for at least one waiver with a waiting list (AL, AK, CA, CO, CT, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NM, NC, ND, NV, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, WV, and WY), and 11 states (AR, FL, GA, IL, ME, NH, NY, OH, UT, VA, and WI) did not report average wait time for any waivers with waiting lists.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Utilization Controls
|Quality Measures
|Ombuds Programs Operated By:
|Cost Cap
|Hour Cap
|Geo. Limit
|Quality of Life
|Community Integration
|LTSS Rebalancing
|State Gov’t
|Community-based Agency
|Another Entity
|Alabama
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Alaska
|X
|X
|X
|Arizona
|X
|X
|X
|Arkansas
|X
|X
|X
|California
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Colorado
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Connecticut
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|DC
|X
|X
|X
|Florida
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Georgia
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Idaho
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Illinois
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|Indiana
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Iowa
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kansas
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kentucky
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Maine
|X
|X
|X
|X
|NR
|Maryland
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Michigan
|X
|X
|X
|Minnesota
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|X
|Missouri
|X*
|X*
|Montana
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|X
|Nevada
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Hampshire
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|X
|X
|NR
|New Mexico
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|New York
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|X
|X*
|X
|North Dakota
|X
|X*
|X
|Ohio
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Oklahoma
|X*
|X
|X
|Oregon
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|X
|X
|South Carolina
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|South Dakota
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|X*
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Utah
|X
|X
|X
|Vermont
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Washington
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|West Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Wyoming
|X*
|X
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|34 states
|20 states
|4 states
|46 states
|44 states
|25 states
|36 states
|4 states
|5 states
|NOTE: HCBS waivers include § 1915 (c) and § 1115. Blank cell indicates state does not adopt policy. NR indicates state did not respond to question. * indicates state allows exception to cost/hour cap.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Financial Incentives for HCBS Instead of Institutional Services^
|Value-Based Payment for HCBS
|Independent Enrollment Options Counseling
|Disenrollment if LTSS Provider Leaves Plan Network
|Stakeholder Advisory Committee
|Use Now
|Future Plan to Use/Expand
|State-Level
|Health Plan Level
|Arizona
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Arkansas*
|NR
|X
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|California
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Florida
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Idaho
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Illinois
|NR
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|Iowa
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kansas
|X
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|NR
|NR
|Michigan
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Minnesota
|X
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|New Jersey
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New Mexico
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|New York
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|NR
|NR
|NR
|X
|Ohio
|X
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|NR
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|South Carolina
|X
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Tennessee
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|NR
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(26 states):
|14 states
|7 states
|10 states
|19 states
|20 states
|23 states
|22 states
|No MLTSS Program in FY 2018 (25 states):
|Alabama
|Alaska
|Colorado
|Connecticut
|DC
|Georgia
|Indiana
|Kentucky
|Maine
|Maryland
|Mississippi
|Missouri
|Montana
|Nebraska
|Nevada
|New Hampshire
|North Dakota
|Oklahoma
|Oregon
|South Dakota
|Utah
|Vermont**
|Washington
|West Virginia
|Wyoming
|NOTES: NR indicates state did not respond to question. Blank cell indicates state does not adopt policy. *The capitated portion of AR’s program began in FY 2019. **VT has a non-risk based MLTSS program as of Sept. 2017. ^FL and SC offer transition bonus payments, CA did not specify incentive type, all other states offer blended rates.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|EVV for Personal Care Services^
|EVV for Home Health State Plan Services
|In place in FY 2018^
|In place by January 2020^
|Plans to request good faith exemption^
|EVV Model Vendor Type
|In place in FY 2018
|In place by year
|EVV Model Vendor Type
|Alabama
|X^
|X*
|State mandated external
|2023
|Undecided
|Alaska
|X*
|Open
|Unknown
|Undecided
|Arizona
|X
|Open
|2020
|Open vendor
|Arkansas
|X^
|Other
|NR
|Other
|California
|X
|Undecided
|NR
|NR
|Colorado
|X
|X*
|Other
|2020
|Other
|Connecticut
|X
|X
|X*
|State mandated external
|2023
|State mandated external
|Delaware
|X
|Open
|2020
|Open vendor
|DC
|X*
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Florida
|X
|X
|State mandated external
|X
|State mandated external
|Georgia
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open
|Hawaii
|X
|Open
|2020
|Open
|Idaho
|X
|Other
|Unknown
|Other
|Illinois
|NR
|NR
|Undecided
|2023
|Undecided
|Indiana
|X
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open
|Iowa
|X*
|Undecided
|2023
|Undecided
|Kansas
|X
|State mandated external
|Unknown
|State mandated external
|Kentucky
|X
|X*
|Open
|2020
|State mandated external
|Louisiana
|X^
|Other
|2023
|State mandated in-house
|Maine
|X^
|X*
|Provider choice
|2019
|Provider choice
|Maryland
|X
|X
|State mandated external
|2023
|Other
|Massachusetts
|X
|Other
|2023
|Other
|Michigan
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open
|Minnesota
|X
|Open
|Unknown
|Open
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|Other
|Unknown
|NR
|Missouri
|X
|X
|X*
|Provider choice
|2020
|Provider choice
|Montana
|X
|Other
|2023
|Other
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|Open
|2021
|Open
|Nevada
|X^
|Other
|2023
|Open
|New Hampshire
|X
|X
|Provider choice
|NR
|Provider choice
|New Jersey
|X
|State mandated external
|2022
|State mandated external
|New Mexico
|X^
|X
|X
|Other
|2023
|Other
|New York
|X
|X
|Undecided
|NR
|NR
|North Carolina
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open
|North Dakota
|X
|Open
|2021
|Provider choice
|Ohio
|X
|X
|X
|Open**
|X
|Open
|Oklahoma
|X
|X
|Other
|X
|Open
|Oregon
|X
|Open
|Unknown
|NR
|Pennsylvania
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open vendor
|Rhode Island
|X^
|X*
|Provider choice
|X
|Provider choice
|South Carolina
|X
|X
|Other
|2022
|Open
|South Dakota
|X^
|Open
|2019
|Open
|Tennessee
|X
|X
|Other
|2023
|Other
|Texas
|X
|X
|X*
|Other
|2023
|Other
|Utah
|Provider choice
|Unknown
|Provider choice
|Vermont
|X^
|X
|Open
|2023
|Open
|Virginia
|X
|Open
|2023
|Provider choice
|Washington
|X^
|X
|Provider choice
|Unknown
|NR
|West Virginia
|X
|X^
|X*
|Other
|Unknown
|Other
|Wisconsin
|X*
|Other
|2023
|Other
|Wyoming
|X
|State mandated external
|2023
|State mandated external
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|16 states
|27 states
|35 states
|4 states
|NOTES: ^Personal care includes services delivered under the state plan option and HCBS waivers. AL, LA, NM, and RI have implemented EVV for all personal care services across all authorities, and AR, ME, NV, SD, VT, WA, and WV plan to do so by 2020; other states’ implementation dates and exemption plans apply to some but not all personal care authorities. *As of Feb. 2020, 13 states have received approval for a good faith exemption. **OH reported open vendor except that managed care plans must use the state vendor.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2018.
|State
|State Rule/Policy Changed or Must Change
|Settings Must Be Modified
|Settings Cannot Be Modified
|Settings Presumed Institutional Because Effectively Isolate Beneficiaries
|Plans To Submit Or Has Submitted Information to Overcome Institutional Presumption
|Alabama
|X
|X (1)
|Alaska
|X
|X (613)
|X (12)
|Arizona
|X
|X (4)
|X (5)
|Arkansas
|X
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|California
|X
|Colorado
|X
|X (TBD)
|X (TBD)
|X (TBD)
|Connecticut
|X
|X (43)
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X
|X (460)
|X (1)
|X (1)
|DC
|X
|X
|Florida
|X
|X (TBD)
|X (1)
|X (TBD)
|X (TBD)
|Georgia
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|X
|X (1,760)
|X (11)
|Idaho
|X
|X (47)
|X (3)
|X
|X
|Illinois
|X
|X
|X
|Indiana
|X
|X (1,010)
|Iowa
|X
|X (218)
|X (2)
|X (52)
|X (45)
|Kansas
|X
|Kentucky
|X
|X (404)
|X
|X (95)
|X (95)
|Louisiana
|X
|X (90)
|Maine
|Maryland
|X (26)
|X (2)
|X (17)
|X (17)
|Massachusetts
|NR
|Michigan
|X
|X (1,479)
|X (1,138)
|Minnesota
|X
|X (51)
|X (135)
|X (265)
|Mississippi
|X
|Missouri
|X
|X (241)
|X (15)
|X (127)
|X
|Montana
|X
|X
|X
|Nebraska
|X
|X (255)
|X (2)
|X
|Nevada
|X
|X
|X
|X (3)
|New Hampshire
|X
|X (1,984)
|X
|X (64)
|X (54)
|New Jersey
|X
|New Mexico
|X
|New York
|X
|X (311)
|X
|X
|North Carolina
|X
|X
|X (20)
|North Dakota
|X
|X (108)
|X (6)
|X (6)
|Ohio
|X
|X (397)
|X (4)
|X (69)
|Oklahoma
|X
|X (21)
|X (4)
|Oregon
|X
|X (1,678)
|X
|X (7)
|X (16)
|Pennsylvania
|X
|X
|X
|Rhode Island
|X
|X (14)
|X
|South Carolina
|X
|X (1,321)
|X (3)
|X (2)
|South Dakota
|X
|X (70)
|X (14)
|X (26)
|Tennessee
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Texas
|Utah
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Vermont
|X
|Virginia
|X
|Washington
|X
|X (8)
|X (1)
|X (1)
|West Virginia
|X
|X (100)
|X (100)
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|X (TBD)
|Wyoming
|X
|X (2)
|X (2)
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|47 states
|39 states
|20 states
|26 states
|22 states
|NOTES: NR indicates state did not respond to question. Numbers in parentheses indicate number of settings. TBD indicates number of settings to be determined.
SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Survey, FY 2018.
|State
|Restrict Worker Hours or Other Policy Change (new in FY 2018 or continued from prior year)
|Limit Worker Hours to 40 hours/week (new in FY 2018 or continued from prior year)
|Budget State Funds for Worker Overtime Pay in 2019
|Budget State Funds for Worker Travel Time Pay in 2019
|Alabama
|X
|X
|Alaska
|Arizona
|X
|X
|Arkansas
|California
|X
|X
|X
|Colorado
|Connecticut
|X
|X
|X
|Delaware
|X
|X
|DC
|Florida
|Georgia
|X
|X
|Hawaii
|Idaho
|Illinois
|X
|X
|Indiana
|Iowa
|Kansas
|X
|X
|Kentucky
|X
|X
|Louisiana
|X
|Maine
|Maryland
|X
|X
|Massachusetts
|X
|X
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Mississippi
|X
|X
|Missouri
|Montana
|Nebraska
|X
|X
|Nevada
|X
|X
|New Hampshire
|X
|New Jersey
|X
|New Mexico
|X
|X
|New York
|North Carolina
|North Dakota
|X
|X
|Ohio
|X
|X
|X
|Oklahoma
|X
|X
|Oregon
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Pennsylvania
|X
|Rhode Island
|South Carolina
|X
|X
|South Dakota
|Tennessee
|X
|Texas
|Utah
|X
|Vermont
|X
|X
|X
|Virginia
|X
|X
|Washington
|X
|X
|X
|X
|West Virginia
|Wisconsin
|X
|X
|X
|Wyoming
|X
|X
|TOTAL
(51 states):
|21 states
|14 states
|17 states
|13 states
|SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Program Surveys, FY 2016-2018.