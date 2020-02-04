Key State Policy Choices About Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services

NOTES: I/DD = intellectual and developmental disabilities. TBI = traumatic brain injury. SCI = spinal cord injury. Data include § 1915 (c) and § 1115 HCBS waivers. States may offer more than one § 1915 (c) waiver per target population category. NR indicates state did not respond to question. Blank cell indicates state does not have a waiver serving this population. *CA data include § 1915 (c) waivers only; CA did not report waiver waiting list enrollment for its § 1115 waiver for seniors and adults with physical disabilities. Data are for FY 2018 with the exception of DC, FL (seniors/physical disabilities only), IL, LA (I/DD only), ME (I/DD only), OH, and SD where FY 2017 data are reported.

SOURCE: KFF Medicaid HCBS Waiver Program Survey, FY 2018.