HIV, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), and Women: An Emerging Policy Landscape

Lindsey Dawson, Jennifer Kates , and Amrutha Ramaswamy
Published: Dec 02, 2019

Appendix Table 1: Resources for Addressing Intimate Partner Violence
Name Contact
National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233 or 800-799-SAFE
TTY: 800-787-3224
www.thehotline.org
National Dating Abuse Helpline 866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522
www.loveisrespect.org
National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-4673 or 800-656-HOPE
https://rainn.org
The Northwest Network (LGBT Resources) 206-568-7777
www.nwnetwork.org
National Child Abuse Hotline 800-422-4453 or 800-4-A-CHILD
www.childhelp.org
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
SOURCE: Miller E, McCaw B, Intimate Partner Violence, February 2019.
