HIV, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), and Women: An Emerging Policy Landscape
|Appendix Table 1: Resources for Addressing Intimate Partner Violence
|Name
|Contact
|National Domestic Violence Hotline
|800-799-7233 or 800-799-SAFE
TTY: 800-787-3224
www.thehotline.org
|National Dating Abuse Helpline
|866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522
www.loveisrespect.org
|National Sexual Assault Hotline
|800-656-4673 or 800-656-HOPE
https://rainn.org
|The Northwest Network (LGBT Resources)
|206-568-7777
www.nwnetwork.org
|National Child Abuse Hotline
|800-422-4453 or 800-4-A-CHILD
www.childhelp.org
|National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
|800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
