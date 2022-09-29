Health and Health Care for Hispanic People

September marks National Hispanic American Heritage Month during which the U.S. recognizes the achievements and contributions of Hispanic people. As the country celebrates these achievements, it is key to recognize that Hispanic people face many disparities in health and health care that limit their overall health and well-being. Hispanic people make up 19% of the total U.S. population and are the second largest racial or ethnic group in the U.S. They are also the second fastest growing group, increasing from 50.5 million to 62.1 million between 2010 and 2020. Hispanic people living in the U.S. have a diverse heritage, with origins from over twenty countries and Puerto Rico. The majority of Hispanic people in the U.S. were born in the country, however 33% are immigrants, including 20% who are noncitizens. Overall, the Hispanic population is relatively young, including 26% who are children ages 18 or younger.