March 22 Web Event: Telehealth – Beyond the Public Health Emergency

Launch of New Virtual Monthly Conversation Series The Health Wonk Shop





Telehealth use soared early in the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has since diminished, it is still being used significantly more than in pre-pandemic times. Congress extended coverage for certain telehealth services in Medicare for 151 days after the pandemic-era public health emergency comes to an end, but beyond that extension, the future of telehealth services in Medicare and more broadly remains uncertain.On Tuesday, March 22, expert panelists with diverse perspectives joined series moderator Larry Levitt in a 45-minute discussion exploring future directions for telehealth policy, including challenges facing its expanded use, impact on patient care and effects on the U.S. health care system.This was the first in KFF’s new virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, which dives into timely health policy issues with experts for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines, taking questions from viewers over Zoom.

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists