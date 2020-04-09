Zimbabwe, South Sudan Among Most Vulnerable To COVID-19 In Africa; Various Nations Approve Coronavirus-Related Funding Packages

AFRICA

The Guardian: Coronavirus in Africa: what happens next? (Hodal/Okiror, 4/8).

The Hill: Ethiopia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus (Klar, 4/8).

NPR: 10,000 Cases and 500 Deaths in Africa. Health Officials Say It’s Just the Beginning (Huang, 4/8).

Reuters: U.N. seeks $130 million to prevent hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe (Dzirutwe, 4/8).

U.N. News: Over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa; Zimbabwe and South Sudan among most vulnerable (4/8).

ASIA

NBC: New Chinese data on asymptomatic coronavirus cases could help world response (Givetash, 4/9).

New York Times: While the World Spends on Coronavirus Bailouts, China Holds Back (Bradsher, 4/9).

Reuters: Australia to subsidize wages of 6 million after coronavirus package approved (Packham, 4/7).

EUROPE

Reuters: Pass the salt: The minute details that helped Germany build virus defenses (Poltz et al. 4/9).

Washington Post: With Holy Week hushed by a pandemic, the pope does social distancing his own way (Harlan et al., 4/9).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: AP Interview: ‘Lula’ says Bolsonaro a disaster amid pandemic (Savarese/Biller, 4/8).

New York Times: Ecuador Gives Glimpse Into Pandemic’s Impact on Latin America (Cabrera et al., 4/8).

Reuters: Chile announces $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak (Sherwood, 4/8).

MIDDLE EAST

Bloomberg: Counting the Costs of the Coronavirus Contagion in the Middle East (Daoud, 4/7).

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus is a weapon in Mideast disinformation campaigns (4/8).

Reuters: Gaza runs out of coronavirus tests, Palestinian health officials say (al-Mughrabi, 4/8).

NORTH AMERICA

CNN: Birx says drop in U.S. death projection is due to Americans changing their behavior through social distancing (Carvajal, 4/8).

New York Times: Most New York Coronavirus Cases Came From Europe, Genomes Show (Zimmer, 4/8).