Zimbabwe Pleads For Debt Forgiveness, Aid; Australia, New Zealand Look To Create Travel ‘Bubble’; E.U. Says Several Nations Not Yet Reached Pandemic Peak

AFRICA

AP: Thousands of hungry people line up for food in South Africa (Janssen/Delay, 5/2).

Financial Times: Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert ‘collapse’ and fight Covid (Cotterill/Pilling, 5/3).

The Guardian: Easing of lockdown a relief to Ghana’s poor — despite fears it is premature (Akinwotu/Asiedu, 5/3).

The Telegraph: Will the legacy of Ebola help Liberia fight coronavirus? (Brown, 5/4).

Xinhua: COVID-19 impact could be “disastrously high” in poverty-stricken Malawi: U.N. (5/3).

ASIA

NPR: Singapore Was A Shining Star In COVID-19 Control — Until It Wasn’t (Beaubien, 5/3).

Washington Post: With virus under control, Australia and New Zealand may form a travel ‘bubble’ (Fifield, 5/4).

EUROPE

AP: With testing, Iceland claims major success against COVID-19 (Bjarnason, 5/4).

Reuters: U.K. among European states not yet on COVID-19 downward slope: E.U. says (Guarascio, 5/4).

Reuters: Russia’s coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000 (Stolyarov/Devitt, 5/4).

LATIN AMERICA

The Guardian: ‘We are on the eve of a genocide’: Brazil urged to save Amazon tribes from Covid-19 (Phillips, 5/3).

Miami Herald: As hemisphere focuses on fighting coronavirus, PAHO warns of other threats (Charles et al., 5/1).

Reuters: Brazil’s Bolsonaro headlines anti-democratic rally amid alarm over handling of coronavirus (Marcelino/Slattery, 5/3).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: UPDATE 1 — Three new coronavirus cases in Yemen bring total confirmed to 10 (5/2).

NORTH AMERICA

Bloomberg: Trudeau Gives $125 Million to Eli Lilly Partner for Covid Work (Duarte, 5/3).