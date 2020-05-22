Yemen’s Health System Collapses As Aid Agencies Say COVID-19 Cases More Than Detected; Many Nigerians Must Break Lockdown To Access Water; U.S. Returns Migrant Children To Mexico, Central America Amid Pandemic; Asia-Pacific Region Commits To Defeating COVID-19

AFRICA

AP: Tanzania says virus defeated through prayer, but fears grow (Odula/Anna, 5/22).

VOA: COVID-19 Disrupts South Sudan Health Services (Mayar, 5/21).

Washington Post: Living through a pandemic when your access to water is difficult (Emezi/Paquette, 5/21).

ASIA

AP: India struggles with twin challenges of cyclone and pandemic (Ghosal et al., 5/22).

The Guardian: Manila lockdown diary: ‘I went into labor but had to walk to the clinic to give birth’ (Fonbuena, 5/22).

Reuters: China-backed AIIB approves $250 million loan for Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response (Crossley, 5/20).

Reuters: Malaysia confirms more coronavirus cases at migrant detention center (Sipalan, 5/21).

U.N. News: Asia-Pacific nations commit the whole region to ‘defeat’ COVID-19 (5/21).

EUROPE

AP: U.K.’s COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000 (Cheng/Neergaard, 5/22).

The Atlantic: The Faucis of the World (Mctague, 5/22).

CNN: Sweden is still nowhere near ‘herd immunity,’ even though it didn’t go into lockdown (Kennedy, 5/21).

Financial Times: U.K. plans to track spread of coronavirus in sewage (Cookson, 5/22).

IPS: HIV Services Take a Backseat to COVID-19 in Russia (Holt, 5/19).

LATIN AMERICA

BBC: Coronavirus: Is Latin America the next epicenter? (Horton, 5/22).

Axios: Latin America surpasses U.S. and Europe in new daily coronavirus cases (Falconer, 5/21).

MIDDLE EAST

Devex: In Yemen, aid groups fear COVID-19 cases are going undetected (Ravelo, 5/22).

Reuters: Yemen’s health system ‘has in effect collapsed’ as COVID spreads: U.N. (Nebehay, 5/22).

Reuters: Coronavirus catastrophe unfolding in south Yemen: medical charity MSF (Nebehay et al., 5/21).

Wall Street Journal: U.N. Worker Dies of Coronavirus in War-Torn Yemen as Cases Surge (Rasmussen, 5/21).

Washington Post: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases quadruple during the holy month of Ramadan — and show no signs of slowing (George et al., 5/21).

NORTH AMERICA

The Guardian: ‘Planes spray the city at night’: Covid-19 conspiracy theories in Mexico’s motor town (5/22).

The Lancet: Mexican President López Obrador draws doctors’ ire (Agren, 5/23).

Reuters: U.S. returns migrant children despite risks worsened by coronavirus: UNICEF (Nichols, 5/21).

U.N. News: Danger awaits migrant children returned to Mexico and Central America during pandemic (5/21).

U.S. News: Americans Say South Korea, Germany Have Managed Pandemic Better Than U.S. (Drew, 5/21).