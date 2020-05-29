U.N. Issues Urgent Appeal For $2.4B To Assist Yemen In Addressing Humanitarian Crisis, COVID-19

AP: U.N. urges $2.4 billion to help Yemen cope with war and virus

“The U.N. humanitarian chief urgently appealed for $2.4 billion to help millions of people in Yemen cope with the conflict and COVID-19, saying programs are already being cut and the situation is ‘alarming.’ … This year, the U.N. has appealed for about $3.4 billion but as of Wednesday it had only received $516.6 million, just over 15%. The Saudis pledged $525 million in early April and Lowcock said he hopes it will quickly be turned into cash. The United Nations and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting a video pledging conference for Yemen on Tuesday and Lowcock said he has been on the phone with Persian Gulf leaders in recent days but doesn’t know what they’re going to do…” (Lederer, 5/29).

