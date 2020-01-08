menu

Yemen Again Tops IRC’s Watchlist Of Countries Facing Worst Humanitarian Crises For 2020

Jan 08, 2020

The Guardian: Yemen heads list of countries facing worst humanitarian disasters in 2020
“Yemen has topped an annual watchlist of countries most likely to face humanitarian catastrophe in 2020, for the second year running. Continued fighting, economic collapse, and weak governance mean that more than 24 million Yemenis — about 80% of the population — will be in need of humanitarian assistance this year, according to analysis by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which found that another five years of conflict could cost $29bn (£22bn)…” (Hodal, 1/7).

The Telegraph: Yemen tops list of countries in crisis for second year running
“…The International Rescue Committee’s annual watchlist of the 20 countries most at risk of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe shows little change since last year, highlighting the protracted nature of the crises facing these countries. Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Syria, Nigeria, and Venezuela are the top five countries most at risk. There are three new additions to the list — Burkina Faso, Burundi, and Chad — and four countries have dropped off the list from last year, Bangladesh, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Pakistan…” (Gulland, 1/7).

