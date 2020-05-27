Wuhan Tests 6.5M People For COVID-19 In Days; Chile’s Hospitals Struggle Amid Pandemic; Middle East Fears Resurgence During Eid; Navajo Nation Youth Work To Protect Elders, Cultural Knowledge

AFRICA

AP: Sudan to establish police force to protect health workers (Magdy, 5/23).

The Guardian: How South Africa’s action on Covid-19 contrasts sharply with its response to AIDS (du Plessis, 5/27).

U.N. News: Mozambique school children face ‘catastrophic’ fall-out from COVID-19: a U.N. Resident Coordinator blog (5/25).

U.N. News: First Person: The struggle to protect human rights in East Africa during the pandemic (5/26).

Washington Post: ‘We were so ready’: LGBT refugees in Kenya live in fear as global resettlement is put on hold (Bearak/Ombuor, 5/26).

ASIA

Al Jazeera: No school until coronavirus vaccine is available: Duterte (5/26).

New York Times: Here’s How Wuhan Tested 6.5 Million for Coronavirus in Days (Wee/Wang, 5/26).

Reuters: China’s coronavirus campaign offers glimpse into surveillance system (Cadell, 5/26).

The Telegraph: Covid-19 pandemic could increase child mortality in Cambodia by 35 percent, report warns (Hayes, 5/26).

Science: Japan ends its COVID-19 state of emergency (Normile, 5/26).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Doesn’t Have to Be So Deadly. Just Look at Hong Kong and Singapore (Purnell/Solomon, 5/26).

Washington Post: ‘There is no work from home’: As Hong Kong moves past pandemic, unsung hygiene army soldiers on (Mahtani/Liang, 5/26).

EUROPE

The Guardian: Sweden ‘wrong’ not to shut down, says former state epidemiologist (Orange, 5/24).

Reuters: Coronavirus toll on Italy’s elderly strains ‘nonni’ safety net (Cristoferi et al., 5/27).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

AP: Mexico hit new virus record of over 500 deaths per day (5/27).

AP: Death and denial in Brazil’s Amazon capital during pandemic (Brito/Biller, 5/26).

AP: Chile’s hospital ICUs near full capacity as pandemic rages (Vergara, 5/27).

PRI: In Latin America, coronavirus slams an economy already in dire straits (Valencia, 5/26).

MIDDLE EAST

The Guardian: Middle East fears a coronavirus surge amid Eid celebrations (Safi et al., 5/24).

U.N. News: Yemen aid lifeline near ‘breaking point’: U.N. food agency (5/26).

NORTH AMERICA

Homeland Preparedness News: Nuclear Threat Initiative provides new metrics on safely reopening the U.S. amidst COVID-19 pandemic (Galford, 5/26).

New York Times: The Pandemic Upends Islam’s Holiest Month (Stack, 5/26).

POLITICO: Fears of Canadian condom shortage mask Covid-19’s real sexual health crisis (Blatchford, 5/26).

Reuters: Mexico registers 501 deaths from coronavirus in one day, biggest jump yet (Angulo, 5/26).

STAT: Pharma panics as Washington pushes to bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S. (Florko, 5/26).

STAT: As Covid-19 tears through Navajo Nation, young people step up to protect their elders (Gable, 5/26).