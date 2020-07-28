Africa CDC Director Calls On Continent To Invest In Human Capital In COVID-19 Response; Duterte Employs Drug War Tactics In Coronavirus Mitigation; Yemen Health Care System Collapses Amid Pandemic, Cholera; U.S. National Security Adviser Tests Positive

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Morocco bans travel to and from major cities to curb coronavirus (7/27).

BBC News: Coronavirus: How fast is it spreading in Africa? (Mwai/Giles, 7/27).

PRI: Africa must invest ‘in human capital’ to fight the coronavirus, says Africa CDC director (7/27).

ASIA

AP: Volunteers came to the rescue as virus raged in Kyrgyzstan (Litvinova, 7/28).

AP: Head of China CDC gets injected with experimental vaccine (Kang, 7/28).

AP: 80,000 people fleeing Vietnamese city after new virus cases (Dinh, 7/27).

The Hill: Hong Kong banning in-person dining, limiting gatherings to two people (Budryk, 7/27).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Is Back With a Vengeance in Places Where It Had All but Vanished (Wen/Wang, 7/27).

Wall Street Journal: Philippines’s Duterte Asks China for Access to Successful Coronavirus Vaccine (Mandhana, 7/27).

Washington Post: Duterte turns to drug war tactics to fight pandemic in the Philippines (Cabato, 7/28).

Washington Post: Hong Kong was a pandemic poster child. Now it’s a cautionary tale (Mahtani, 7/28).

EUROPE

New York Times: Boris Johnson’s New Tactic Against the Virus: Urge Britons to Lose Weight (Schaverien, 7/27).

Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Cases Surge in Spain, Threatening Tourism Recovery (Legorano et al., 7/27).

Washington Post: Boris Johnson says ‘I was too fat’ as he launches anti-obesity campaign (Adam/Booth, 7/27).

LATIN AMERICA

Wall Street Journal: In Nicaragua, Doctors Who Spoke Up About Covid-19 Also Lost Their Jobs (de Córdoba, 7/27).

MIDDLE EAST

The BMJ: Covid-19: Deaths in Yemen are five times global average as healthcare collapses (Looi, 7/27).

The Guardian: Agencies fear hidden cholera deaths in Yemen as Covid-19 overwhelms clinics (Beaumont, 7/28).

Xinhua: WHO warns of increase in COVID-19 infections in Iraq during Eid al-Adha holiday (7/27).

NORTH AMERICA

CNN: Senate GOP candidates attacked Obama over Ebola but defend Trump on coronavirus pandemic (Raju/Rogers, 7/27).

The Hill: Death toll rises 55 percent for most of Mexico amid outbreak, officials say (Budryk, 7/27).

Los Angeles Times: Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19 (Bierman/Megerian, 7/27).

Reuters: Mexican state health minister dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19 (Gottesdiener, 7/26).

Wall Street Journal: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise at Slowest Pace in Weeks (Prang/Calfas, 7/27).

Washington Post: One question still dogs Trump: Why not try harder to solve the coronavirus crisis? (Parker/Rucker, 7/27).