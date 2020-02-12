menu

World Bank Not Offering Financial Assistance To China For Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Organization’s President

Feb 12, 2020

Al Jazeera: World Bank not offering new funds to help China battle virus
“The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the coronavirus epidemic but no new loans, the development lender’s president, David Malpass, said on Monday. Malpass told Reuters News Agency the bank was working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to aid China, including offering advice about past health crises, but did not plan any financial assistance because China has ample resources of its own…” (2/11).

