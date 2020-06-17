menu

World Bank Reached Capacity In Support For LMICs Amid Coronavirus, President Malpass Says In Devex Interview

Jun 17, 2020

Devex: World Bank has ‘stretched’ its capacity in coronavirus response, Malpass says
“The World Bank has reached the limit of support it can provide to low- and middle-income countries recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, even while acknowledging those nations require more resources than are currently available, the institution’s president said Tuesday. ‘We’ve stretched the capacity of the bank in the commitments that we’ve made,’ said World Bank President David Malpass during an interview with Devex President and Editor-in-Chief Raj Kumar…” (Igoe, 6/16).

