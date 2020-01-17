Women’s March Global Demanding Rights To Bodily Autonomy Ahead Of January 18 Events

IPS: Women Activists Escalate Demand for “Bodily Autonomy” as 19 Nations Dissent

“The United States and 18 other U.N. member states have come under fire for denying a woman’s legitimate right to ‘bodily autonomy’ — the right to self-governance over one’s own body without coercion or external pressure. The Executive Director of Women’s March Global, Uma Mishra-Newbery, told IPS the United Nations has worked towards progress in fighting for women’s rights. But many countries on the Human Rights Council continue to negotiate women’s human rights off the table, she pointed out. … As part of a global campaign for women’s reproductive rights, Women’s March Global has called attention to the ‘dangerous and alarming repeal of women’s rights to bodily autonomy, bringing international attention to these pressing issues’…” (1/17).