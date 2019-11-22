Wolbachia-Infected Mosquitoes, Bed Nets With Combination Chemical Treatments Help Reduce Dengue, Malaria, Separate Studies Presented At ASTMH Meeting Show

Devex: Malaria: New chemical formulation for bed nets shows promising results

“Long-lasting insecticide-treated bed nets have been a lifesaving tool against malaria, but increased resistance against pyrethroids — the key chemical ingredient used — had researchers looking for alternatives or adjustments. Now, they may have found one. In a major trial in Uganda, researchers found that although traditional pyrethroid-treated bed nets continue to be effective, households given bed nets with a combination of pyrethroids and the chemical piperonyl butoxide experienced 27% fewer cases of malaria among children ages 2 to 10. These households also had 80% fewer malaria-carrying mosquitoes…” (Ravelo, 11/22).

STAT: Across several continents, infecting mosquitoes with bacteria results in dramatic drops in dengue illness, trials show

“The number of people infected by dengue and at least one related virus has plunged in places where mosquitoes bred to be infected with a bacterium called Wolbachia have been released and have established themselves, scientists reported Thursday. The results, from Australia, Indonesia, and Brazil, are dramatic, with a 76% drop in dengue infections in the part of Indonesia where the mosquitoes were released…” (Branswell, 11/21).