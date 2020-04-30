menu

WHO’s Changes To Memo Of Appeal To Reopen Syria Border Crossing Could Incite Further Criticism From Trump Administration

Apr 30, 2020

Reuters: WHO changes to U.N. Syria memo risk stoking Trump-fueled criticism
“Aid groups working with the United Nations want the Security Council to urgently allow an Iraq border crossing into Syria to be used again for deliveries to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft World Health Organization memo seen by the 15-member U.N. Security Council. But an updated version of the memo, dated Tuesday, removed the direct appeal for the Al Yarubiyah crossing to be reopened nearly four months after its use for U.N. operations was shut down by opposition from Russia and China. The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move risks further stoking criticism — which has been led by U.S. President Donald Trump — that the Geneva-based U.N. agency allows itself to be influenced by some countries…” (Nichols, 4/29).

