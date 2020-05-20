Australia Diverting Foreign Aid To Support Pacific Countries Impacted By COVID-19, Cyclone; WHO Says Russian Cases Stabilizing; Brazil’s Indigenous Tribes Threatened; U.N. Appeals For Cross-Border Aid In Syria

AFRICA

The Guardian: ‘We can’t turn them away’: the family kitchen fighting lockdown hunger in Zimbabwe (Chingono, 5/20).

The Guardian: Tanzania’s president shrugs off Covid-19 risk after sending fruit for ‘tests’ (Beaumont, 5/19).

U.N. News: Stand in solidarity to preserve Africa’s hard-won progress, urges U.N. chief (5/20).

U.N. News: ‘Alarming’ military build-up underway in Libya, as COVID-19 heightens insecurity (5/19).

ASIA

ABC (Australia): Australia spends $100m in ‘quick financial support’ for Pacific countries hit by cyclone and pandemic (Clarke, 5/19).

PRI: How to deal with a cyclone in the middle of a pandemic? (5/19).

Reuters: New infections mar South Korean students’ return to school (Cha et al., 5/19).

Reuters: India to help migrant workers leave cities, but infections mount (Ghoshal/Dash, 5/19).

Reuters: Coronavirus behaving differently in China’s northeast clusters, expert says (Lee et al., 5/19).

EUROPE

Financial Times: U.K. minister sparks blame game over coronavirus policy mistakes (Hughes et al., 5/19).

Reuters: Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 300,000 as WHO says situation is stabilizing (Stolyarov et al., 5/19).

Reuters: Sweden tops Europe COVID-19 deaths per capita over last seven days (Ahlander, 5/19).

Reuters: Dutch farm worker contracted coronavirus from mink: agriculture minister (Sterling, 5/19).

Washington Post: Why is coronavirus hitting Britain’s minority doctors so hard? (5/20).

LATIN AMERICA

Al Jazeera: Brazil’s Indigenous tribes face multiple threats (Gatenby, 5/19).

AP: Indigenous infections grew amid slow Brazil agency response (Savarese/Biller, 5/20).

AP: Health organization: Nicaragua won’t allow hospital access (5/19).

New Humanitarian: How COVID-19 responses are endangering trans people in Latin America (Glatsky, 5/19).

Reuters: El Salvador’s president proposes re-opening of economy from June 6 (Rentaria, 5/18).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Femicides in Argentina reach 10-year high under coronavirus lockdown (Lopez, 5/18).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Turkey’s pandemic strategy hinges on hazmat-suited gumshoes (Bilginsoy et al., 5/20).

Reuters: Afghan doctors protest over unpaid salaries amid coronavirus outbreak (Karimi et al., 5/19).

U.N. News: Syria: U.N. relief chief appeals for renewal of lifesaving cross-border aid operation (5/19).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Mexico City virus deaths triple official toll, group says (Stevenson, 5/20).

New York Times: Where Chronic Health Conditions and Coronavirus Could Collide (Popovich et al., 5/18).