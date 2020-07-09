menu

U.N. Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution That Would Have Limited Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Syria

Jul 09, 2020

AP: U.N. Council rejects Russia bid to limit Syrian aid deliveries
“The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected a Russian resolution that would have cut back the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest to just one crossing point from Turkey. Western countries that voted against the resolution have insisted on keeping the two current crossings from Turkey, with strong backing from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and humanitarian groups. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has called the two crossings from Turkey ‘a lifeline for millions of civilians whom the U.N. cannot reach by other means.’ … Russia has argued that aid should be delivered from within Syria across conflict lines. But the U.N. and humanitarian groups say aid for 2.8 million needy people in the northwest can’t get in that way…” (Lederer, 7/9).

