WHO Releases Statement From 24th Meeting Of IHR Emergency Committee On Poliovirus

WHO: Statement of the Twenty-Fourth IHR Emergency Committee

This statement of the twenty-fourth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee on the international spread of poliovirus, which was convened via teleconference on March 26, provides an overview of data on wild poliovirus and circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses, as well as discusses the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the risk of polio transmission and potential for international spread (4/8).