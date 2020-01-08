menu

WHO Emergency Committee Says Polio Remains International Public Health Concern

Jan 08, 2020

U.N. News: Spread of polio still an international public health concern
“The spread of polio internationally remains a global public health concern, experts meeting in Geneva have concluded. The opinion comes in a statement released on Tuesday following the latest meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) that provides technical advice on international public health emergencies…” (1/7).

