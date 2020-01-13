WHO Emergency Committee ‘Gravely Concerned’ Over Jump In Wild Poliovirus Cases In 2019

The Telegraph: Surge in polio cases has reversed progress to eradicate virus — and now risks global spread

“A surge in polio cases has reversed recent years’ progress eradicating the crippling virus and it is now at greater risk of spreading internationally than any time since 2014, the World Health Organization has warned. The WHO’s emergency committee on the spread of poliovirus said it was ‘gravely concerned’ about the jump in cases of the wild virus. Worldwide numbers have leapt from 33 in 2018, to 156 in 2019, with the great majority in Pakistan…” (Farmer, 1/10).

Additional coverage of the global polio situation is available from Forbes and PBS NewsHour.