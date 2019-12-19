WHO Prequalifies First Biosimilar Drug To Increase Access To Breast Cancer Treatment

The Guardian: Low-cost breast cancer drug ‘could save lives in low-income countries’

“A cheap version of the groundbreaking breast cancer drug Herceptin has been approved by the World Health Organization, raising the possibility of lifesaving treatment for the first time for women in low-income countries. Herceptin is the brand name of trastuzumab, a drug which by 2006 in the U.K. was the subject of a huge battle for access for the 20% of women with the type of cancer, called HER2+, that it targets…” (Boseley, 12/18).

U.N. News: Low-cost breast cancer medicine move good news for women: U.N. health agency

“…Although other biosimilar versions of trastuzumab are available, this marked the first time one has been prequalified by WHO. The process involves assessing the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and other health products. … Trastuzumab was included in the WHO Essential Medicines List in 2015 as an essential treatment for about 20% of breast cancers, the most common form of cancer in women…” (12/18).