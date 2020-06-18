WHO Drops Hydroxychloroquine From Large COVID-19 Treatment Study, Welcomes Preliminary Results On Dexamethasone But Warns Drug ‘No Cure-All’

STAT: WHO drops hydroxychloroquine from Covid-19 clinical trial

“The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it was dropping the malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine from its massive study investigating treatments for the coronavirus, after available data indicated the drug was not effective for Covid-19…” (Joseph, 6/17).

U.N. News: Welcoming early results on use of dexamethasone in sickest COVID-19 patients, WHO warns it’s ‘no cure-all’

“The U.N. World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday hailed news from the United Kingdom that a common steroid, dexamethasone, can potentially help save the lives of patients with severe cases of COVID-19, but it warned that it is by no means a cure-all. Early findings suggest that, for hospitalized coronavirus patients on oxygen, dexamethasone — a low-cost prescription anti-inflammatory drug that is available worldwide — can reduce COVID-19 mortality by about one-fifth…” (6/17).

