WHO Independent Oversight Committee Recommends Review, Update Of IHR To Incorporate Pandemic Lessons; NPR Examines Whether Travel Restrictions Violate IHR

Devex: WHO’s independent body recommends review to draw lessons from pandemic

“An interim report of the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme has recommended that member states review and update the International Health Regulations ‘to reflect lessons from the pandemic.’ The IHR is an internationally binding treaty that outlines WHO and member states’ obligations in a public health emergency, and many of the issues the committee found in its report related to this treaty…” (Ravelo, 5/19).

NPR: World-Wide Travel Restrictions Violate International Health Regulations

“Countries around the world have imposed various travel bans to fight the pandemic. But those restrictions are contradicting international health regulations and might not be viable long-term…” (Brumfiel, 5/18).