U.K.’s DFID Should Remain Independent From Foreign Office, International Development Committee Recommends

Devex: DFID must remain independent, say watchdog politicians

“The group of politicians tasked with scrutinizing U.K. aid has called for the Department for International Development to remain an independent body with Cabinet-level leadership. The recommendations were made by the cross-party International Development Committee, which published an interim report Tuesday on its wide-ranging inquiry into the effectiveness of U.K. aid…” (Worley, 6/8).

The Telegraph: Dfid is one of government’s strongest assets and should remain independent, say MPs

“…Just days after the general election in December there were reports that Dfid and the Foreign Office had been asked to submit plans for a merger of the two departments. Boris Johnson has long declared his skepticism for Dfid retaining its independence and in January last year — six months before he became party leader — he called for a ‘unified Whitehall voice’ on foreign policy. … A merger of the two departments is widely opposed by external development experts and officials across Whitehall…” (Gulland, 6/9).