WHO DG In China To Meet With Health Officials Regarding Coronavirus Outbreak; Chinese Premier Li Visits Wuhan

The Guardian: China coronavirus: mayor of Wuhan admits mistakes

“The mayor Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has acknowledged criticism over his handling of the crisis, admitting that information was not released quickly enough. … [On] Monday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, held a special meeting with officials in Beijing to discuss how to contain the outbreak. The organisation has stopped short of declaring a public health emergency of international concern, but did say it was an emergency for China…” (Ratcliffe/Standaert, 1/27).

Reuters: Chinese Premier Li visits Wuhan, epicenter of virus outbreak

“Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country, China’s government said in a statement…” (Lee/Zhang, 1/26).

Reuters: China’s Li pledges medical reinforcements as virus toll hits 81

“Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will ‘inspect and direct’ efforts to control a virus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan and promised reinforcements, as provincial authorities faced accusations from the public of a failure to respond in time…” (Zhou et al., 1/26).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s and Chinese government’s cooperation is available from CNBC, Foreign Policy, and NPR.