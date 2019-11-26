White House Releases Annual Report On U.S. Global Health Security Efforts

White House: Statement from the Press Secretary on the Global Health Security Agenda

“The White House has released the annual report, ‘Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda: Results and Impacts of U.S. Government Investments,’ which illustrates that the United States continues to elevate global health security as a national and global priority. The Trump Administration will continue strengthening the global capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats, as demonstrated by the May 2019 release of the first U.S. Global Health Security Strategy. The Strategy seeks to expand global health infrastructure, improve international resilience, and strengthen national defenses against biothreats to the American homeland, including by building capacity for governments to comply with their obligations under the International Health Regulations (2005). … The President’s Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2020 proposes resources specifically dedicated to protecting the United States and its partners abroad from deadly infectious disease threats…” (11/25).