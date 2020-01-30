menu

USG Evacuates Americans From Wuhan, China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jan 30, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Evacuation of Americans from Wuhan, China
“[Wednesday] morning, a flight from Wuhan carrying U.S. government personnel and some private Americans safely landed in California. As we have previously noted, these travelers will be carefully screened and monitored by the health experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health and Human Services (HHS). All appropriate steps are being taken to safeguard the health of these returning Americans, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans here at home…” (1/29).

