U.S. Experts To Join WHO Delegation In China; HHS Potentially Needs More Funding To Address Coronavirus Outbreak, Agency Tells Congress

The Hill: American experts to join WHO delegation in China to study coronavirus

“…China will allow American experts to join the delegation despite frustrations expressed by WHO and the Chinese government over the U.S. response to the coronavirus. ‘China has accepted the United States’ offer to incorporate a group of experts into a World Health Organization mission to China to learn more about and combat the virus,’ a spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told The Hill…” (Hellmann, 2/3).

New York Times: U.S. Officials Promise ‘Aggressive Measures’ to Contain Coronavirus

“Four military bases in Texas, California and Colorado were preparing to house American citizens for up to two weeks as part of a highly unusual federal effort aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As of late Monday, though, expectations that a large number of Americans who had traveled to parts of China might quickly be held under quarantine had not come to pass. … The State Department will be transporting more people back to the United States from Wuhan, Dr. Messonnier said, and the C.D.C. has sent four teams to Defense Department locations where their flights will land. She said she did not know yet how many passengers would be returning. A federal quarantine has not been instituted in more than half a century, and brings considerable logistical challenges, legal implications, and strains to local authorities…” (Bosman/Grady, 2/3).

Washington Post: HHS notifies Congress that it may tap millions of additional dollars for coronavirus response

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notified Congress on Sunday it may need to transfer up to $136 million to help combat the fast-moving coronavirus epidemic, a new sign of how the White House has increased its response in recent days. The notification came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is quickly burning through $105 million that was set aside for emergency public-health responses to things such as the coronavirus…” (Abutaleb/Werner, 2/3).

Additional coverage of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak is available from Reuters, Science Speaks, and Washington Post.