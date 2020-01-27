Media Outlets Examine U.S. Response To Coronavirus Outbreak In China, Domestically, With 5 Imported Cases Detected So Far

Baltimore Sun: Coronavirus cases found in U.S. will test a response developed during past outbreaks; precautions taken in Maryland

“For the third time in 18 years, a serious coronavirus outbreak has made its way to the United States, with the fifth case reported Sunday in Arizona. Public health officials and researchers, who never stopped preparing for the threat that a new form of the virus could emerge, are responding to this latest outbreak using the past as their guide…” (Cohn, 1/27).

The Hill: State Department orders U.S. employees in Wuhan to evacuate due to coronavirus

“The State Department is reportedly ordering an evacuation of American employees at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city. The department said in an email Sunday that it is arranging a flight from Wuhan to San Francisco on Tuesday as part of an effort to relocate diplomats and some private U.S. citizens, according to reports…” (Wise, 1/26).

New York Magazine: The Coronavirus Should Be a Wake-up Call for Congress

“Humanity’s luck in averting a global pandemic may hold up for a bit longer. But eventually, our good fortune will run out. The coronavirus outbreak must serve as a wake-up call to governments around the world, but especially to the one in Washington, D.C…” (Levitz, 1/23).

Washington Post: Chinese coronavirus infections, death toll soar as fifth case is confirmed in U.S.

“The Chinese government struggled Sunday to cope with a worsening coronavirus epidemic as its official number of infections soared and the death toll rose to 80, while additional cases appeared in the United States. … In the United States, health officials confirmed three new cases — one in Arizona and two in California — bringing the total to five. … Health officials expect more American cases, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters. But the virus is not believed to be spreading from person to person in the United States, she said…” (Shih et al., 1/26).