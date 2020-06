USAID: The United States Provides Ventilators To India To Battle COVID-19

“The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has donated a first shipment of 100 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to India to assist its fight against COVID-19. This donation is part of President Trump’s generous offer of critical supplies in response to India’s urgent needs…” (6/16).