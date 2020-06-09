USAID Provides Details On U.S. Support For COVID-19 Response Efforts In Uzbekistan, India

USAID: The United States Supports Uzbekistan’s Efforts To Combat COVID-19

“On June 5, the U.S. Embassy handed over essential reagents for COVID-19 testing to Uzbekistan’s Agency of Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing (ASEW) as part of the United States’ assistance to Uzbekistan to combat COVID-19. … This is the first set of testing supplies being donated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The donation includes 60 boxes of QIAGEN RNA reagent, enough to conduct 15,000 tests. A second shipment consisting of 40 boxes of QIAGEN RNA kits, enough for 10,000 tests, will arrive in Uzbekistan within a few weeks…” (6/7).

USAID: Bolstering India’s Preparedness And Response To COVID-19

This fact sheet provides an overview of U.S. assistance to support India’s COVID-19 response efforts, including coordination with the government, integration of COVID-19 response in basic health services, support for people living with HIV and TB, assistance for women with disabilities, engagement with the private sector and other stakeholders, assistance for Tibetans living in India and Nepal, integration of COVID-19 response in water and sanitation activities, and assistance to ensure a resilient power sector post COVID-19 (6/8).