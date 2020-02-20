menu

USAID Announces $8M In Humanitarian Assistance To Support Locust Control Operations In East Africa

Feb 20, 2020

USAID: United States Announces $8 Million to Locust Control Operations In East Africa
“In response to the outbreak of desert locusts in East Africa, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will be providing $8 million in humanitarian assistance to support regional operations to control locusts in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Kenya, and the Federal Republic of Somalia. By helping to reduce the size of the swarms, this aid is expected to have a positive impact on affected communities throughout the Horn of Africa. … The United States is also providing long-term funding to protect food security and livelihoods for the people of East Africa, as well as to strengthen institutional capacity for the detection, surveillance, reporting, and monitoring of locusts and other pests, and for additional preventative programs” (2/19).

