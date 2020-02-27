USAID Administrator Mark Green Discusses Impacts Of, U.S. Response To Locust Swarms In East Africa In Foreign Policy Interview

Foreign Policy: Top U.S. Aid Chief Warns of Locust Devastation in East Africa

“One of the world’s most impoverished regions faces yet another crisis. Swarms of voracious desert locusts are descending on East Africa in alarming numbers not seen in decades. … The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said it would need $76 million to combat the crisis immediately, though as of Feb. 21 it had only a fraction of that amount ready. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced it would provide $8 million to combat the locust swarms. Foreign Policy spoke to the Trump administration’s top aid chief, USAID Administrator Mark Green, about the scale of the crisis and how the United States is responding…” (Gramer, 2/26).