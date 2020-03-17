USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Resignation Planned, Unrelated To Coronavirus Response

The Hill: USAID administrator announces departure amid coronavirus pandemic

“The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development announced on Monday he would be leaving his post next month to work in the private sector. USAID Administrator Mark Green’s announcement comes as the U.S. and the world deal with a widening coronavirus pandemic that is challenging the U.S. and governments around the world…” (Kelly, 3/16).

Washington Post: USAID head to resign amid coronavirus pandemic

“…Mark Green said his resignation, submitted to President Trump in a letter Sunday, does not stem from any dissatisfaction with the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. ‘They’re not related at all,’ Green said in a phone interview about his departure from USAID, where he has been the administrator for the past 2½ years…” (Morello, 3/16).

Additional coverage of Green’s departure is available from CNN and Devex.