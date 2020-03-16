USAID Administrator Green Expected To Leave Job At Month’s End

POLITICO: USAID chief to leave post

“The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development will leave the job at the end of this month, two people familiar with the move confirmed Friday, marking a high-level departure from one of the agencies tasked with responding to the global coronavirus outbreak. Former GOP Rep. Mark Green is expected to submit his resignation to President Donald Trump early next week, according to a senior administration official, who said USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, a Trump loyalist and former State Department foreign service officer, will take Green’s place as acting head…” (Orr/Lipman, 3/13).