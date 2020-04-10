Devex Explores Potential Candidates For USAID Administrator Role In Wake Of Green’s Resignation

Devex: Who will succeed Mark Green at USAID?

“In the wake of Mark Green’s resignation as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, speculation about a potential successor has begun to build among Washington insiders. Multiple sources with knowledge of the process believe that Jim Richardson, currently the director of the State Department’s Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources, could have the inside track on the nomination at this point. … After Green steps down on Friday, John Barsa, currently the assistant administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean, will take over as acting administrator. Barsa was a surprise pick for that job, with many assuming that Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick would take the helm until the White House nominated and confirmed a permanent administrator. Richardson’s is not the only name to surface as a potential replacement for Green…” (Igoe, 4/10).