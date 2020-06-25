U.S. Working With Europe On Travel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Pompeo Says; Bolton Memoir Renews Concerns Trump Praised Chinese Efforts On Virus As Officials Worked To Gain Information

The Hill: Pompeo says U.S. working with E.U. to resume travel amid spike in COVID-19

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the U.S. is working with European allies on how to safely resume international travel, following reports that the European Union would not open its borders to American travelers over fear of the high coronavirus case count in the U.S…” (Kelly, 6/24).

POLITICO: Bolton casts light on Trump’s deference to China on coronavirus

“Former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir has renewed concerns that President Donald Trump undermined his administration’s early attempts to grapple with China’s spreading coronavirus outbreak out of concern for his personal relationship with President Xi Jinping. … Trump publicly praised China’s handling of its outbreak across January and February, even as his health and national security deputies concluded that China was concealing information and pushed to gain access to the country — and the virus likely worsened in the United States, undetected…” (Diamond, 6/24).