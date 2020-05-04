China Covered Up Severity Of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, U.S. DHS Report Says; Pompeo, Trump Discuss Virus’s Origins

AP: DHS report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies

“U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show. Chinese leaders ‘intentionally concealed the severity’ of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1 and obtained by the Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that that country was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable…” (Weissert, 5/4).

ABC: Pompeo says ‘enormous evidence’ for unproven theory that coronavirus came from lab (Brown et al., 5/3).

Bloomberg: Trump Promises ‘Conclusive’ U.S. Report on Virus’s China Origins (Fabian et al., 5/3).

The Hill: Five things to know as intelligence community probes coronavirus’s origins (Chalfant/Beavers, 5/2).