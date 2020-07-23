U.K. Aid Budget To Be Cut By $3.7B This Year Amid Economic Fallout Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

Devex: U.K. aid to be cut by £2.9B this year

“The U.K.’s aid budget is to be cut by £2.9 billion ($3.7 billion) this year, as the government grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. While reductions in spending were expected — the U.K. aid budget is tied to 0.7% of gross national income, which is forecast to shrink — the cuts are deeper than some anticipated, amounting to around 20% of the annual aid budget…” (Worley, 7/22).