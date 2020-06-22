menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. State Department Announces Additional Funding To Respond To Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 22, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Sustaining U.S. Humanitarian Assistance Leadership in Response to COVID-19
In this press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses U.S. foreign assistance in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, noting, “[W]e’re providing approximately $93 million in new humanitarian assistance to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus. This new funding will help people across the world, including throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America” (6/19).

USAID: State Department: Update: The United States Continues to Lead the Global Response to COVID-19
This fact sheet provides an update on U.S. efforts to respond to COVID-19 globally (6/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.