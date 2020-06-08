U.S. Secretary Of State Announces Additional Assistance For COVID-19 Pandemic

USAID: Statement by Secretary Michael R. Pompeo

In a statement on U.S. assistance for COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo notes, “In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have truly mobilized as a nation to combat the virus, both at home and abroad … Today, the United States is announcing more than $194 million in new assistance, including nearly $180 million to support the purchase of ventilators. In addition, the United States is providing more than $14 million in new humanitarian assistance to support refugees, vulnerable migrants, and host communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic…” (6/4).