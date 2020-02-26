U.S. Reps. McCollum, Brooks Introduce Resolution In Support Of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

Office of United States Congresswoman Betty McCollum: McCollum, Brooks Introduce Bipartisan Resolution in Support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

“Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), co-chairs of the Global Health Caucus, have introduced a resolution in support of the live-saving work of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. H.Res.861 highlights Gavi’s twenty years of success in saving the lives of children in the world’s poorest countries by improving access to new and underutilized vaccines. The resolution affirms the United States’ continued support for Gavi’s work to end preventable maternal and child deaths, and encourages continued commitment and investment to Gavi…” (2/25).