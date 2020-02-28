menu

House Global Health Caucus Co-Chairs Introduce Resolution Affirming U.S. Support For Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

Feb 28, 2020

Homeland Preparedness News: Resolution to support Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations introduced in House
“The co-chairs of the House Global Health Caucus introduced a resolution in support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI). … The resolution (H.Res.861) affirms U.S. support for GAVI’s work. … The resolution is endorsed by several organizations, including PATH, Save The Children, RESULTS, U.N. Foundation Shot@Life campaign, ONE Campaign, and World Vision…” (Kovaleski, 2/27).

