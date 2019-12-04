menu

Rep. Lee Comments On U.S. House Passage Of Resolution Supporting Global Fund

Dec 04, 2019

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Congresswoman Lee Applauds Renewed Commitment to the Global Fund
“[Tuesday], Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke on the House Floor in support of H.RES. 517, a resolution supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, which later passed the House on a bipartisan voice vote. ‘This important resolution reaffirms our commitment to ending AIDS and calls on our government to maintain its historic contribution to the Global Fund. As one of the original authors of the Global Fund, PEPFAR and as co-chair of the HIV/AIDS Caucus, I am pleased that we are moving forward with this bill…” (12/3).

