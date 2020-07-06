menu

U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative Marks 15th Anniversary

Jul 06, 2020

U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative: PMI 15th Anniversary
According to this post, “June 30th, 2020 marks the 15th anniversary of the launch of the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative and the beginning of a year-long celebration of PMI’s leadership in the fight against malaria.” The page provides links to a USAID blog post, titled “15 Things about PMI on the 15th Anniversary of its Launch,” video messages from the leadership at USAID and PMI, and other resources (6/30).

